TSREDCO chairman slams YS Sharmila for her abusive language

TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy accused YS Sharmila of trying to create unrest in Telangana by abusing elected representatives under the guise of Padayatra and people's issues
Hyderabad: TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy accused YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila of trying to create unrest in Telangana by abusing elected representatives under the guise of Padayatra and people’s issues.
He pointed out that the High Court had reprimanded her for this behavior in the past and advised against making such provocative speeches. He urged the police to register a case of contempt of the court against her for violating the court orders.
“As people are not allowing her to enter their villages, Sharmila is enacting a new drama every day to grab public attention,” he added.