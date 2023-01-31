Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
TSREDCO invites bids to prepare DPR for solar photovoltaic projects

The projects will be installed under Component-C of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksh Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan program

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 31 January 23
Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has invited bids from consultancies to prepare a study on the feasibility and detailed project report (DPR) to establish grid-connected solar photovoltaic projects at 50 33/11 KV substations within Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company’s (TSNPDCL) jurisdiction. The last date to submit the bids is February 3.

The projects will be installed under Component-C of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksh Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan program.

Last year, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) had Issued the ‘Renewable Power Purchase Obligation Regulations, 2022, setting a long-term Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) trajectory for the State. The Commission set the renewable purchase obligation target, which includes solar and non-solar targets in the range of 8.5 percent for the financial year 2022-23 to 13 pecent in 2026-27.

