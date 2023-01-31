TSREDCO invites bids to prepare DPR for solar photovoltaic projects

The projects will be installed under Component-C of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksh Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan program

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has invited bids from consultancies to prepare a study on the feasibility and detailed project report (DPR) to establish grid-connected solar photovoltaic projects at 50 33/11 KV substations within Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company’s (TSNPDCL) jurisdiction. The last date to submit the bids is February 3.

Last year, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) had Issued the ‘Renewable Power Purchase Obligation Regulations, 2022, setting a long-term Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) trajectory for the State. The Commission set the renewable purchase obligation target, which includes solar and non-solar targets in the range of 8.5 percent for the financial year 2022-23 to 13 pecent in 2026-27.