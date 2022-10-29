TSRS student’s death: Education Minister Sabitha orders probe

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:34 AM, Sun - 30 October 22

Representational image. The Minister directed the district collector to ascertain the reasons on how the students stepped out of the institution without permission.

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday instructed the Medchal-Malkajgiri district administration to conduct a probe into the accidental death of a student of Telangana State Residential School, who went to swim and reportedly drowned in a lake in Keesara.

The Minister directed the district collector to ascertain the reasons on how the students stepped out of the institution without permission. She also directed the Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Society director to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Also Read Hyderabad: Parents urge govt to reopen DAV school with different management