TSRTC Adilabad region earns Rs 3.41 crore from Medaram jatara

TSRTC officials said the region registered profits on par with the revenues generated in 2020.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 29 February 2024, 05:52 PM

Adilabad: The State-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) Adilabad region earned Rs 3.41 crore by operating special bus services to Medaram during the recently concluded biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

“As many as 342 services were operated from five places such as Adilabad, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial parts to Medaram for the convenience of devotees. We registered 72,108 passengers, while the buses operated for 6.13 lakh km from February 18 to 24,” Adilabad regional manager Pagidimarri Solomon told ‘Telangana Today.’

TSRTC officials said the region registered profits on par with the revenues generated in 2020. It had transported around 70,000 passengers four years ago. The region saw a slump in its income during the biennial fair celebrated in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it plied the nearly same quantum of bus services this time, considering 2020 as base year.

A total of 107 bus services were shuttled between Mancherial town and Medaram, while 72 services were operated from Asifabad to the village. Adilabad, Nirmal and Bhainsa depots provided 65, 58 and 40 services, respectively. Nirmal depot stood at the top by registering 63 percent of occupancy ratio (OR), while Adilabad was at the bottom with an OR of 57 percent.

Over 39,000 women passengers utilised Mahalaxmi scheme.

Even though the region did not provide information relating to the number of women passengers during the fairs of the forest deities in the past, 39,024 women passengers visited Sammakka-Saralamma goddesses by travelling in the bus services for free under the Maha Lakshmi scheme introduced this year. A total of 13,573 women passengers utilised the scheme in Mancherial depot alone, followed by Bhainsa which accounted for 9,014 female passengers.

In all, Mancherial depot was in the first position by ferrying 24,678 passengers, while Asifabad depot figured in the bottom with transporting 7,321 passengers. As many as 16,692 passengers used services of Bhainsa depot, while Adilabad and Nirmal depots shipped 13,946 passengers and 9,471 passengers, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mancherial depot recorded income of Rs 1.05 crore and stood in the top place among the five depots. Asifabad depot registered revenue of Rs 74.67 lakh, while Adilabad saw profits of Rs 67.99 lakh. Both Nirmal depot and Bhainsa depot earned income of Rs 86.8 lakh and 41.72 lakh, respectively.

Depot Buses Kms Earnings Passengers

Adilabad 65 1,26,405 67,99,504 13,946

Bhainsa 40 72,509 41,72,312 16,692

Nirmal 58 86,818 51,80,271 9,471

Asifabad 72 1,36,321 74,67,923 7,321

Mancherial 107 1,91,686 105,31,888 24,678

Total 342 6,13,739 3,41,51,898 72,108