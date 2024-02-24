Jatara concludes in Karimnagar too

Tribal priests took the deities to the forest after performing pujas at the gaddelu (platforms) in multiple spots across the district, while devotees who were camping here also left.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 09:02 PM

Karimnagar: The celebrations in the district of the Medaram Jatara concluded with the return of the goddesses into the forest on Saturday night.

A huge number of devotees had thronged the jataras held across the erstwhile Karimnagar district and performed prayers.

Besides having the darshan of deities, pilgrims offered ‘Ethu Bangaram (jagery equivalent to their weight) and Eduru-Kollu (offering chicken to goddesses).

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives, political leaders and government officials had darshan of the tribal deities and offered Ethu Bangaram.

All arrangements including drinking water, toilets, lighting and parking places among others were made at all the jatara sites in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.