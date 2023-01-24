TSRTC announces 108 special buses for Vasant Panchami

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:24 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced 108 special bus services for Basara and Wargal on Wednesday and Thursday.

While 88 special buses ply to Basara temple, 20 special buses will ply to Wargal Saraswathi temple.

A total of 21 buses have been arranged from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), 12 from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), 45 from Nizamabad, five from Hanmakonda, four from Karimnagar, and one from Jagityal to Basara.

TSRTC officials have made arrangements to run a bus every half hour from Secunderabad (Gurudwara) to Wargal.While 10 buses will ply from Secunderabad Gurudwara, the other fleet include six from JBS, two from Gajwel, and two from Siddipet.

TSRTC Chairman VC Sajjanar said the organisation will increase the services depending on the number of devotees.