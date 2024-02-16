Telangana: Nearly Rs 150 crore fine amount collected during mega discount

According to officials, a total of 1.67 crore pending traffic challans were cleared by citizens in Telangana and nearly Rs150 crore amount towards penalty was collected, thus clearing 46.36 per cent of pending challans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 09:10 PM

Hyderabad: The deadline to clear pending traffic challans during the mega discount offer has ended on Thursday evening.

The Traffic Police on Thursday said the discount period will not be extended further.

The highest penalty amount of Rs 37.14 crore was collected from motorists in Hyderabad and the lowest of Rs 19.15 crore was collected from Mulugu district in the State.

A waiver of 90 per cent for TSRTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers, and 60 per cent for Light Motor Vehicles and Heavy Motor Vehicles was declared by the government in response to pending challans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.