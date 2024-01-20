| Tsrtc Enhances Its Employee Insurance To Rs 1 12 Cr In Collaboration With Union Bank

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has increased the accident insurance for its employees from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.12 crore.

In this regard, TSRTC entered into an agreement with Union Bank of India at Bus Bhavan here on Saturday in the presence of corporation MD VC Sajjanar and UBI CGM and Zonal head Bhaskar Rao.

The increased insurance will come into effect from February 1. UBI will offer insurance for TSRTC employees for holding Union Bank Super Salary Savings Account (USSA). If employees hold a RuPay card, an insurance cover of Rs 12 lakhs will be provided as an additional benefit.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said, “Employees need not have to pay any premium towards insurance. The organisation is offering the insurance policy to family members who face potential financial instability when they lose the breadwinner.”

He also expressed gratitude towards UBI officials for responding positively when asked for a hike in the insurance sum. He stated that Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also welcomed the move.

Sajjanar urged employees to check if they hold any USSA account and use the RuPay Select card for transactions to get the benefit of Rs 12 lakh.

COO V Ravinder, EDs S Krishna Kanth and P V Munishekar, Vinod Kumar and Venkateshwarlu, Finance advisor Vijaya Pushpa, CPM Usha Devi, UBI General Manager Krishnan, Deputy Zonal Head Ravi Kumar, and others were present at the event.