TSRTC hospital in Tarnaka starts evening out-patient services

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) hospital which was recently opened to general public also, has started evening out-patient services, which could be used by the employees and common public as well.

The corporation’s much reputed TSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka and other dispensaries are now catering to the cost effective medical needs of people other than their own employees and their families.

Officials said already the out-patient services are open between 9 am to 2.30 pm, with a senior doctor made available during the time. Now, between 4pm to 6pm, apart from the corporation employees, others too can avail medical facilities.

“Until now the TSRTC buses were at the services of the common public, from now on, even the corporation’s hospital and medical facilities too will be dedicated to them,” said a senior official requesting those in need to make the best use of the medical facilities available.

For more information, appointments citizens can contact – 9154298817.