TSRTC introduces Singareni Darshan package

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Tourism is introducing Singareni Darshan, a package tour to Singareni coal reserves that stretch across 350 km of the Pranahita-Godavari valley of Telangana.
Priced at Rs 1,600 per person, the package will include underground mine view, open cast mine view, view of Jaipur power plant and rescue station.
The package also includes vegetarian lunch and the pickup points are MG Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station.
More details can be had from Ph. 040-69440000/040-23450033 or visit the website ‘www.tsrtconline.in‘.