TSRTC to extend home delivery services in select districts

So far, delivery of parcels to doorsteps or shops happened only in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: TSRTC, which has been offering cargo service, has decided to extend home delivery services in select districts.

So far, delivery of parcels to doorsteps or shops happened only in Hyderabad. The parcels were delivered from bus stop to bus stop at the district level. Now, the home delivery facility is being extended to Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Khammam and Warangal districts, said transport minister P Ajay Kumar.

TSRTC till now has delivered about 37 lakh parcels and earned revenue of Rs 52.3 crore, he said.

TSRTC has agreements with varied agencies for home delivery of the parcels in the districts. The charges will be additional for the home delivery service. Pick up and home delivery services will also launched in ten key points of Bengaluru, he said.

TSRTC is already operating delivery and pick up services from Hyderabad Airport to business centers like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Kumar said adding that the effort is to put the available resources to optimum use, he said in a release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .