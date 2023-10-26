TSRTC to increase number of buses, frequency of trips

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: With the assembly polls round the corner, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to make the best use of this election season to fill its coffers.

RTC authorities are planning to ensure adequate buses are available for the buses users and increase number of buses and frequency of trips. They also intend to operate buses to shift voters, transport Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and hire out buses for election meetings being organised by various political parties. Instruction in this regard has already been sent to the officials at the depot level.

Political party leaders and activists will be busy booking private vehicles and buses and the RTC officials intend to collect the details of public meetings at various places and increase services on the route or ensure buses are hired by the political parties.

Many citizens also travel to their native places to cast their votes on the day of election. This is because the constituency in which they have their votes and the constituency they reside are different and most of them do not update their present residential details in the electoral rolls.

For this, the RTC has to identify the voters who have to travel to long distant places to cast votes and with the help of local leaders, arrange buses for them on hire basis. Apart from this, it is planning to assign staff at various points for the purpose of encouraging citizens to use buses on polling day. Plans are afoot to encourage political party leaders and activists to transport political party campaign material in RTC buses to various locations.

During polls, the Election Commission books private vehicles and other heavy vehicles to take election officers and transport EVMs to the polling stations and safe rooms. RTC officials are planning to have the Election Commission books RTC buses for the same.

