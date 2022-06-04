TSRTC to provide free bus ride for UPSC examinees on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:19 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will allow candidates attending the UPSC preliminary examination on Sunday to travel free of cost in its buses upon producing their exam hall ticket.

In a circular, the Corporation said candidates can avail of free services in all types of buses including Metro and AC in twin cities of Hyderabad and tri-cities of Warangal.

The exam will be held on Sunday in two slots. The morning slot is from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the afternoon is from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. All candidates would have the details of the venue, slots, etc., mentioned on their admit card.

Approximately 861 vacancies are expected to be filled through the examination, including 34 vacancies reserved for candidates with benchmark disability categories – seven for candidates with blindness and low vision, 11 for candidates with deafness and hard of hearing, and eight for candidates with locomotor disabilities.