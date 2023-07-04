TSRTC witnesses good revenue on Mondays

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Of late, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been witnessing good revenue on Mondays every week.

While earlier, it was quite difficult for it to get close to Rs 20 crore, it is now easily earning the revenue. The occupancy rate too has increased to nearly 80 per cent in the city services.

According to the RTC sources, on an average, on the first day of the week, the corporation was earning between Rs 20 crore to Rs 20.50 crore in the form of ticket fares. Depending on the festive seasons, the income is also increasing. In other days, the income sometimes does not even reach Rs 20 crore.

It is learnt that on an average, the RTC is earning about 116 per cent profit in the form of bus ticket fares on Mondays. Under the GHMC limits, about 122 per cent profit was earned during the month of June. The occupancy ratio too has been witnessing an increase from about 70 per cent to a whopping 80 per cent under the city limits on Mondays.

Official sources observed that nearly 30 lakh passengers were travelling in buses with RTC earning about Rs.50 on per passenger on average on Mondays. This number is sometimes going up to 35 lakh per day due to the opening of schools and colleges.

