TSSPDCL asks people to exercise more caution near poles and wires

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy on Saturday advised people to exercise more caution near electricity poles in the wake of incessant rains that continued to lash the State for the second consecutive day.

People should not touch electric poles and wires and in case of electric shock, only wooden or plastic pipes must be used instead of conductive metal rods to protect them in case of contact. They must be alert on seeing dangling wires on tree branches and buildings, he said.

“If there is fluctuation in power supply due to heavy winds and rain, consumers can switch off the electrical equipment and immediately inform the control room. Consumers living in low-lying and flood-prone areas should notify their staff immediately of high water flow,” he said after convening a meeting with senior officials to review the power supply situation.

Reddy said special control rooms have been set up in every district and circle office till the end of rainy season and orders have been issued to the Superintending Engineers to continuously observe the changes in weather and issue orders to the field staff from time to time to ensure proper supply of power.

A separate control room has been set up at Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and another control room at the GHMC head office to monitor power supply during heavy rains in the city. Division level disaster teams with 15 skilled personnel have been formed to continuously monitor power supply and attend to other works following orders from the control room.

Reddy asked the general public and electricity consumers to follow self-precautions during the rainy season. He asked people not to stand near wires, power lines and transformers when it is raining. Livestock and pets should also be kept away from electrical equipment.

“If an electric wire is lying anywhere on the road or in water, do not step or drive over it. If anyone notices snapped or break in wires, then they must contact the nearest electrical staff,’ Reddy said.

In case of any emergency related to power supply and other issues, people can call 1912 /100/local fuse office and special control room of the electricity department on 7382072104, 7382072106 and 7382071574. They can also bring electricity related problems to the officials’ attention through the company’s mobile app, website, Twitter and Facebook.

