TSTDC resumes Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam packages

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSDTC) is resuming Tirumala tour packages in view of the restoration of seegra darshan facility by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The packages were withheld in view of Covid-19 pandemic and after the quota of seegra darshan tickets allotted to TSTDC was suspended by TTD from March-2020 to January-2021. With restoration of these tickets, the operation of Hyderabad-Tirupati and Tirumala package tours with seegra darshan facility are restored.

The details of package tours operated by TSTDC include: Hyderabad-Tirupati and Tirumala 3-days: Operated daily by AC Volvo Luxury multi-axle coach. The bus departs at 7 pm from Hyderabad and covers Tirumala temple darshan and Tiruchanur. The tariff is Rs.3400 (adult) and Rs.2720 (child) which includes transportation, non- AC accommodation at Tirupati for fresh-up, hill transport and seegra darshan.

Hyderabad-Tirupati/Tirumala 4-days: Operated on Friday and Saturday by AC Volvo bus, it covers Tirumala temple darshan, Tiruchanur, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam. The tariff is Rs.3900 (adult) and Rs.3120 (child) which includes transportation, non-AC night-halt accommodation at Tirupati on twin sharing basis, hill transport and seegra darshan.

Flight Package Tour: From Hyderabad to Tirupati and back under tie-up with Spicejet and Trujet (Flight Operator). One day tour tariff is Rs.10,999 which includes up&down flight fares, pick-up from Tirupati Airport by AC vehicles, accommodation for fresh up, Tirumala seegra darshan, lunch and drop at Tirupati Airport on the same day.

The two days tour with a tariff of Rs.13,999 includes up&down flight fares, pick-up from Tirupati Airport by AC vehicles, night halt AC accommodation at Tirupati, Tirumala Seegra Darshan, food, visit of Srikalahasti and drop at Tirupati Airport on the second day.

Booking Counters of TSTDC:

Information & Reservation Offices-Tank Bund, Hyderabad: (Cell: 9848125720), Yatri Nivas, Secunderabad: (Cell: 9848126947), Tourism Plaza, Begumpet: (Cell: 9848306435), Shilparamam: (Cell: 9666578880), Kukatpally: (Cell: 9848540374).

