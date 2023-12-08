CM Revanth Reddy to meet AICC top brass in Delhi

The Chief Minister is likely to meet the AICC leadership, including Congress Parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi and discuss different issues, including allocation of portfolios for Ministers, said a senior leader from Telangana Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to leave for New Delhi this afternoon and is expected to return by tonight. He is said to be flying to the national capital after the review meeting with Power department officials at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister is likely to meet the AICC leadership, including Congress Parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi and discuss different issues, including allocation of portfolios for Ministers, said a senior leader from Telangana Congress.

As the oath taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs was scheduled for Saturday, the Chief Minister would fly back tonight, the leader said.