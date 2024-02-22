Hyderabad to host two IPL matches in phase 1

City-based IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on March 27 and Chennai Super Kings on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 08:06 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the first phase as the BCCI has announced the schedule of the league which will begin on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

The schedule for the first 17 days of the T20 league was announced on Thursday while the roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced early next month.

During the period from March 22 to April 7, a total of 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.

Hyderabad Schedule:

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians – March 27th

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – April 5th