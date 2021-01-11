TSWREIS: Last date for application extended

Candidates who will be appearing for class 10 public exams in March 2021 are eligible to apply

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admission into first year intermediate for MPC, BiPC, MEC & CEC courses for the academic year 2021-2022 in 33 Telangana Social welfare Residential Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) has been extended up to January 20, 2021.

Candidates who will be appearing for class 10 public exams in March 2021 are eligible to apply. In Centre of Excellence (COE) colleges, coaching for IIT/NIT, NEET and other competitive exams will be provided. Boys and girls belonging to SC, ST, BC, HC, OC, Converted Christians can apply for admission into social welfare centre of excellence colleges (COEs)

TTWREIS

The last date for submission of online applications for admission into first year intermediate for MPC & BiPC, courses for the academic year 2021-2022 in 17 Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) has been extended up to 20.01.2021. Boys and girls belonging to ST community are eligible for applying for admission into tribal welfare centre of excellence colleges (COEs).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .