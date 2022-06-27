TT-NT’s awareness programme in Adilabad receives good response

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: Awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ received great response in Adilabad district.

Candidates preparing for job recruitment tests participated in large numbers in the free awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ at Janardhan Reddy Gardens, Adilabad, on Monday.

The programme conducted in association with Jogu Foundation had government job aspirants preparing for the coming tests, lining up at the venue since morning. Throughout various sessions at the event, the candidates heard the experts in rapt attention and apart from jotting down notes, they also availed the opportunity to have their doubts clarified.

Addressing the job aspirants, a host of main speakers including Director, CSB IAS Academy, Balalatha Mallavarapu, Vepa Academy Director, CS Vepa offered tips and guidance to the participants. Adilabad district collector, Sikta Patnaik, Superintendent of Police, D Uday Kumar Reddy, Municipal Chairman, Jogu Premender, Vice-Chairman, Zahir Ramjani, ‘Namasthe Telangana’ State Bureau, A Srinivas, Adilabad Bureau Incharge, B Raghunatha Rao, and others also were present.

The event, that commenced at 10.45 am and went on till 3 pm, had experts giving finer details and inputs to the candidates on how to prepare for the recruitment tests, what subjects to focus, among other related topics.

In her address, Sikta Patnaik said awareness programmes like these will be of immense help to government job aspirants in preparing for the tests. She urged the participants to follow the guidelines and tips offered by the experts and score success.

Uday Kumar Reddy also appreciated ‘Telangana Today’, ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and Jogu Foundation for coming up with the awareness programme. The district police is providing training for the candidates aspiring to join the police force, he added.

Right from the morning, a large number of unemployed youth thronged the venue and waited in queue to register for the awareness programme. Candidates were seen noting down the tips suggested by experts on how to secure a job. They also took part in the Q&A session and got their doubts clarified on the study material and preparation related matters.

Aspirants preparing for competitive exams purchased Telangana history, Nipuna and Indian geography books that were made available at the venue, on a huge scale.