TT Sunrise: BRS Chief KCR’s Surgery, Free Rides In TSRTC Buses, India-England T20, Fighter Teaser

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 AM, Sat - 9 December 23

TT Sunrise from Telangana Today brings you the morning news daily. Today’s morning news includes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy implementing two Congress guarantees, Hyderabad city recording a milder climate in December, KCR undergoing hip replacement in Yashoda hospitals, Rs. 70 lakh drugs seized in Sangareddy, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-term speaker, Revanth Reddy resigning as MP, IT raids in Odisha, groundwater depletion in India, Israel’s suggestion to Gazans, India T20 series with England, Indian women’s hockey team captain, and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter teaser.