TTD expects heavy pilgrim rush, asks devotees to book accommodation in advance

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday appealed to devotees to ensure that they have booked their accommodation and darshan tickets in advance before arriving in Tirumala.

Heavy pilgrim influx is anticipated between August 11 and 15 owing to public holidays. The surge in footfalls is expected to continue till August 19.

The TTD has also appealed to senior citizens, differently-abled people, individuals with chronic diseases, and parents of infants to plan their visit after the ‘Purattasi’ month which will commence from September 17 and last till October 17.

“They should come with preparedness to wait for long hours in the compartments and queue lines till their turn for darshan,” it said adding that pilgrims will be allowed for darshan only in their specified time slots.