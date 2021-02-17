TTD’s agama advisor Sundara Varada Bhattacharyulu passes away

He was 85, Sundara Varada Bhattacharyulu had been involved in all the Poojas in the tirumala temple and has regularly conducted brahmotsavam,Pavithrotsava and all other special poojas to the main deity.

By | Published: 9:56 am

Hyderabad: The Pradhana archaka of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple and principal advisor of Agama Ahastra for Tirumala Tirupati Aevasthanams (TTD), Sundara Varada Bhattacharyulu passed away on Tuesday night in Nellore. He was 85.

Sundara Varada Bhattacharyulu had been involved in all the Poojas in the Tirumala temple and has regularly conducted Brahmotsavam, Pavithrotsavam, Vasantotsam, Jyeshta Abhishekam, Pushpayagam, Ashta Bandhana Baha Samprokshana and all other special poojas to the main deity.

He was participating in the Vasanta Panchami celebrations organised by the TTD in Nellore where suffered a heart stroke. He was rushed to KIMS hospital in Nellore where he passed away.

In a statement here on Wednesday, TTD Board member D Damodar Rao expressed his profound grief over the demise of Sundara Varada Bhattacharyulu and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .