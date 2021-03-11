TTD’s first Brahmotsavam in Hyderabad from March 12

All out efforts are underway to ensure Brahmotsavam celebrations at TTD Temple, Jubilee Hills to reflect the grandeur of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) local advisory committee (LAC) in the city is all set to conduct the first Brahmotsavam at the TTD temple in Jubilee Hills from March 12 to March 21.

All out efforts are underway to ensure Brahmotsavam celebrations at TTD Temple, Jubilee Hills to reflect the grandeur of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

Starting with the Dhwajarohanma on Friday, the Brahmotsavams will feature a unique event every day, with the key events being the Garuda Vahanam on March 16, Radhotsavam on March 19, Chakrasnanam on March 20 and Pushpayagam on March 21. Throughout the period, there will be various cultural activities including the recitation of the Chaturveda and also singing of Annamacharya Keerthanas.

According to R Govind Hari, the president of the LAC, the Brahmotsavam is expected to see 5,000 devotees on the initial days with the number increasing drastically over the next few days.

“We are expecting about 25,000 to 30,000 devotees in the later days and we have made all the arrangements accordingly, to be able to handle such numbers. We have queue lines, parking arrangements, trained volunteers to manage the devotees and more,” he said.

He also informed that the Archakaswamy, vahana bearers and the alankarana artistes have travelled down from Tirumala, to render their services for the Brahmotsavam.

Govind Hari also urged devotees to follow COVID safety protocols while taking part in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .