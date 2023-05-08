Turmeric farmers will teach Modi a lesson, says KTR

He said the real insult to turmeric farmers was promising them a Turmeric Board on a bond paper during the Parliament elections and then hoodwinking them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Calling out the hypocrisy and double standards of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday made light of Modi’s statement during his campaign in Karnataka that Congress had made fun of him when he said turmeric was an immunity booster during the Covid pandemic.

Modi had claimed that the Congress did not insult him but turmeric farmers. Rama Rao was quick to point out the irony and hypocrisy in Modi‘s remark, pointing out that the same Modi and BJP were repeatedly rejecting the pleas of turmeric farmers from Telangana to set up a turmeric board in Nizamabad.

Stating that turmeric farmers in the State would teach the saffron party a fitting lesson for the ‘shameful betrayal’, he said the real insult to turmeric farmers was promising them a Turmeric Board on a bond paper during the Parliament elections and then hoodwinking them by refusing to deliver despite numerous protests.

Sharing the image of the bond paper signed by Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri promising a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad before he got elected as MP, Rama Rao asked Modi whether he recognised the bond paper promise of the BJP MP.

It was not just Arvind, but union Minister Rajnath Singh and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had also promised turmeric farmers a Turmeric Board during the 2019 election campaign.

Arvind, apart from promising on a bond paper that he would prevail upon the union Government and get the turmeric board approved within five days of winning the elections, had also declared that he would resign if he failed to do so.