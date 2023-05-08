KTR flays Congress, Modi for repeated failures

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao hands over document of ownership to a beneficiary in Bellampalli on Monday.

Bellampalli: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao flayed the Congress party for failing to develop the State even after ruling it for 55 years. He was addressing a gathering after handing over ownership documents to occupants of lands belonging to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) here on Monday.

Finding fault with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy for requesting the public to provide an opportunity for the Congress to rule the State, Rama Rao asked what the Congress had done for Bellampalli Assembly constituency and Telangana after ruling for 55 years. People faced a slew of challenges during the Congress regime, with the party completely ignoring the development of Telangana, he said.

The Minister recalled that the constituency used to experience severe water crisis every summer. But now, women were easily able to fetch drinking water at their doorsteps, thanks to Mission Bhagiratha. Farmers were struggling to get uninterrupted supply of power in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Now, they were getting 24 hours of free and quality power. The credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to ensure quality electricity to agriculture needs.

He told the people to compare the developmental activities and welfare schemes implemented in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh ruled by the Congress and those in Telangana. He advised them not to trust fake promises by the Congress and urged the people to consider the growth witnessed by the State in the last nine years.

Rama Rao also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, had failed to deliver his promise in 2014 of crediting Rs 15 lakh into accounts of the public. Modi, who was striving to protect the interests of his friend Gautam Adani, had earlier criticised former PM Manmohan Singh for hiking the price of LPG cylinders to around Rs 400. But under his rule, the same now had touched Rs 1,200 per cylinder, he said.

Recalling Modi’s assurance of two crore jobs per annum, he asked why the BJP was now taking up padayatras demanding jobs in Telangana. He dared Modi to sanction a medical college to Bellampalli where the State government had constructed a 100-bedded hospital recently.

The Minister also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for dubbing Modi a God. “How come Modi is a god? Is he a God for raising the cost of LPG cylinders, essentials and fuel? To whom is he a God?” he asked, also criticizing the Centre for not allocating coal blocks to Telangana even while sanctioning mineral blocks to NMDC of Gujarat on nomination basis.

The coming polls, he said, would be a war between creators and destroyers.