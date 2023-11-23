TV actor Maanas ties knot with Srija

Manas gained significant popularity for his performances in television serials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: Popular serial actor and Bigg Boss fame Maanas got married to Srija from Chennai.

The duo tied the knot at Murali Resorts in Vijayawada on Wednesday in presence of his family, relatives and friends.

Manas gained significant popularity for his performances in television serials. In 2021, he participated as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’ and won hearts of Telugu audiences.

Presently, Manas is busy workingin serials, private albums, and various TV shows. He also acted in the directorial venture of Omkar, ‘Mansion 24.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghansai (@meghansai_official)