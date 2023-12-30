Twin goals of Congress government are development, welfare: Health Minister Raja Narasimha

Telangana government would serve the poor and needy, said Damodara Raja Narasimha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha is participating in Praja Palana in Ameenpur Municipality of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said the twin goals of the Congress government were welfare and development.

Addressing the gathering during the Praja Palana programme at the Government High School at Bandam Kommu in Ameenpur Municipality on Saturday, the Minister said the State government would serve the poor and needy.

Raja Narasimha went to the counters of Praja Palana and interacted with the applicants and clarified their doubts. He also received applications for the schemes under the six guarantees standing at the counters and handed over acknowledgment receipts to applicants. The Minister suggested that the people who could not attend Praja Palana meetings submit their applications in their respective municipal ward offices on all working days.

Stating that the Congress government had already implemented two guarantees made during the election campaign, he said the rest would be implemented within 100 days.

Collector A Sharath, Additional Collector Chandrashekhar, Municipal chairperson Tummala Panduranga Reddy, and others were present. The Minister also participated in Praja Palana programmes at Tellapur Municipality and Pocharam village in Patancheru Mandal.