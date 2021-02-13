Twist in Ghatkesar ‘gang-rape’: Girl cooked up kidnap-rape story, say cops

“After thorough investigation and gathering technical evidence, the incident has not occurred. Hence the case has been proved false,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said here on Saturday.

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, the Rachakonda police on Saturday said the 19-year-old student, who alleged she was kidnapped and gang-raped, had made up the whole story and misled the police and her family members.

“After thorough investigation and gathering technical evidence, the incident has not occurred. Hence the case has been proved false,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said here on Saturday.

The episode had begun on Wednesday, when based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, a kidnap case was booked. And on Thursday, based on the girl’s statement, the rape section too was added by the police. After medical examination and recording of the victim statement, appropriate sections of law were added later on.

However, with evidence collected, a lot of discrepancies were observed in the girl’s statement.

“By collecting all the evidence and on talking to the girl again, she confessed that due to family issues, she wanted to leave her house. Later, on due to police involvement, she panicked and out of fear cooked up a story, ” Bhagwat said.

From scientific investigation, it was revealed that she got down from an auto at Yamnampet, where she gets down regularly.

“She started walking there from for four kilometers and again boarded an auto and got down at Annojiguda and walked for some distance. The Police search team got the mobile location and also called her, asked to share her live location which helped in reaching her, ” Bhagwat said.

Due to some previous grudges over the auto driver, she had accused him of involvement in crime she alleged to have happened, he said.

The commissioner thanked and appreciated private hospitals and auto unions for their cooperation with the police and help in solving the case and establishing the truth.

