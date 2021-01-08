Has ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Capitol violence?

By | Yashwanth Rodda | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: Twitter is now abuzz with netizens spotting some uncanny resemblances between the pro-Trump protests outside the Capitol on Wednesday and an episode of the American sitcom The Simpsons that aired in 1996 – ‘The day the violence died’.

Twitterati feels that The Simpsons might have predicted the outrage at the capitol building way before it took place, with many confirming that the makers of the show could indeed predict the future.

This is not the very first instance, when The Simpsons predicted future events. The show had a similar prediction 14 years ago in the third episode of season 9 about the Ebola outbreak in 2014, which took several lives in West Africa. Conspiracy theorists also believe that Donald Trump’s election as the President of America was also predicted way before Trump could have even thought of having a political career.

There have been many such happenings across the world which were predicted by the makers of the show.