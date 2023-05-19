| Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Upload Videos For Up To 2 Hours

Twitter CEO Elon Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!,”

Hyderabad: Further increasing the duration of videos Twitter Blue subscribers can upload, Elon Musk on Thursday announced that they can upload videos up to two hours.

Twitter Blue was announced on April 1 in a bid to monetize the platform. It is a subscription for the Twitter Blue badge which was earlier issued free of charge.

The blue tick mark that used to imply authenticity can now be bought for $8 per month, or $84 a year. For Indian users, it is Rs. 650 for the website and Rs. 900 to use on mobile.

These Twitter Blue users can edit their tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of posting, view 50 percent lesser advertisements on the platform, and also get early access to new features that Twitter rolls out. Their posts are also prioritised by the company and appear in others’ feeds.

