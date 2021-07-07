Two arrested for forgery in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Syed Nisar Ahmed (40) from Gulshan Iqbal Colony in Chandrayangutta and Thakur Achal Singh (29) from IDPL Colony

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of impersonation and misusing ID proofs and personal credentials of a person and cheating him.

The arrested persons were Syed Nisar Ahmed (40) from Gulshan Iqbal Colony in Chandrayangutta and Thakur Achal Singh (29) from IDPL Colony in Malkajgiri. According to the police, Nisar Ahmed met the victim while he was working as a sub-contractor for a reputed construction company in December 2013, and both became friends and worked in the firm till 2018.

When Nisar Ahmed was trying to get a ‘Vendor Code’ for his company in Pune, the victim informed him that he already had one in the name of his firm ‘Akhiladeswari Infra Projects’ and offered to share the code if he got any work order. He also gave Ahmed his PAN card and Aadhaar card details.

“Ahmed and Singh then got together and got a work order. However, the victim by this time had decided not to sell his company or share credentials, and also cancelled his GST number for the firm,” police said. However, Ahmed, who had already invested around Rs 25 lakh for the work, met a Chartered Accountant in Pune and got another GST number in the name of the same firm using the victim’s ID proof and other credentials.

“They also forged his PAN card using Singh’s photo and also fraudulently opened multiple bank accounts on the victim’s name and carried out business transactions,” an official said. Following a complaint, the Rachakonda Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested the two.

