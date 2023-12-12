Two arrested for murder of daily wage earner in Mancherial

Two persons were on Tuesday arrested on the charges of murdering a man at Keslapur village in Bheemini mandal on December 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Bellampalli ACP P Sadaiah said that the accused persons Mutyam Purushottam Goud and Induri Rajashekhar were taken into custody and were produced before a court. Efforts were on to nab the other accused persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of Boddy Jalandar (37), a daily wage earner from Keslapur by waylaying at a secluded place on Friday night.

Sadaiah further stated that a SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was also registered against the accused persons, besides the murder case. Investigations were under progress. Investigating officials were gathering pieces of evidence. Jalandar, who migrated to Hyderabad in search of living a few years back, was in Keslapur to cast his vote.