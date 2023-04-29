Two arrested for organising Maoist activities in Asifabad

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar said two were detained when they were moving on a motorbike during a vehicle check on the outskirts of Agarguda village in Penchikalpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar briefs about the arrest to pressmen in Kaghaznagar on Saturday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two youngsters were arrested on the charges of carrying out activities of the banned Maoist party. Ten gelatin sticks, 25 electrical detonators, Maoist literature and other articles were seized from them.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar said Kota Ananda Rao, a 26-year old postgraduate from Jilleda village in Penchikalpet mandal, and general secretary of Kula Nirmulana Vedika, and Chennagoni Ganesh alias Abhiram, a 22-year old of Koratikal village in Munugode of Nalgonda, were detained when they were moving on a motorbike during a vehicle check on the outskirts of Agarguda village in Penchikalpet on Friday.

On being interrogated, they confessed to be Maoist party sympathisers and said they helping in recruitment of new members and buying groceries for the outfit. They were also gathering funds from contractors for the Maoists.

Police said Anand Rao had contacts with Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, a member of Telangana State Committee and secretary of Kumram Bheem Divisional Committee (KBDC), Bandi Prakash alias Bharath and others and had met them on the outskirts of Jilleda and in the forests of Chhattisgarh. He was in touch with Bhaskar on WhatsApp.

