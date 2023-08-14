| Two Arrested For Organizing Rooster Fight In Cherpally

The two men Chinna Babu (35) and V Subba Rao (50) were organizing rooster fight at a ground at Cherlapally and invited people to place bets.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:07 AM, Mon - 14 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Specially Operations Team caught two persons for organizing rooster fight at Cherpally and seized Rs 11,000 cash, two roosters and small knives from them on Monday.

On information the raid was conducted and the people caught.

A case is registered at Cherlapally police station.