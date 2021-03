By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and the Bhavaninagar police and five swords and three daggers were seized from them. Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at Amannagar under the Bhavaninagar police station limits and caught Wajid and Salman. “The two brought the weapons from Rajasthan during their recent visit and were selling it to people at a higher price,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force (South).