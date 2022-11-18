| Two Audit Officers Land In Acb Net In Mahabubabad

(Representational Image) ACB sleuths trapped two government auditors while they were accepting Rs 18,000 bribe here on Friday.

Mahabubabad: ACB sleuths trapped two government auditors while they were accepting Rs 18,000 bribe here on Friday.

The accused persons were Assistant Audit Officer Jannareddy Srinivas (48) and Senior Auditor Jatoth Kishore Kumar (36) working at the office of the District Audit Officer here.

While Srinivas reportedly demanded the bribe, Kishore accepted on his behalf from the complainant Md Saleem Pasha, a retired police constable “to process the pension file”. The bribe amount was recovered from Kishore.

“The arrested will be produced before the First Addl. Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad,’ an ACB press note said.