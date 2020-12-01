Two Azm IAS academy students selected for SSERM IAS-100

Two students Syed Shabuddin and Mohammed Kais Nizami of Jagitial secured seats by scoring high in the national level test conducted by SSERM IAS-100.

Karimnagar: Two students of Azm IAS Academy, Karimnagar, have been selected for Sir Syed Educational Revolution Mission IAS-100.

Two students Syed Shabuddin and Mohammed Kais Nizami of Jagitial secured seats by scoring high in the national level test conducted by SSERM IAS-100. They would be given training for the civil services examination.

Academy president Mohammed Aktar Ali felicitated the students for getting seats in SSERM IAS-100 at a programme held in the academy here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aktar Ali appreciated the students for securing seats in SSERM IAS-100. Informing that the students were from poor backgrounds, he said the academy was always supporting poor students.

Students from rural areas and towns should prepare for competitive examinations drawing inspiration from the two, he said, adding that they can reach high positions if they strive hard and chose the correct profession.

General Secretary, Dr Fasimuddin Nawab advised that every Muslim student should start preparation with a goal to achieve IAS. Azm academy was always ready to extend support to the students who wanted to prepare for the civil service examination.

Informing that academy was providing coaching to poor students during the last two years, he asked Muslim youths to utilize the opportunity.

