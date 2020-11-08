Two bikers die in separate accidents in Hyderabad

Water Board employee, S Kalyan (36) died after hitting a pedestrian with his motorcycle on Friday evening

Hyderabad: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the city. A catering company worker died in an accident at Begumpet early on Saturday.

B Naveen Kumar (22) of Chintal Basthi in Khairatabad was going along with his friend Nagaraju on his motorcycle around 4 am when their vehicle skidded near Begumpet. “Naveen Kumar sustained injuries after falling off the bike and died on the spot while Nagaraju escaped with minor injuries,” police said.

In the second accident, a Water Board employee, S Kalyan (36), a resident of Old Bowenpally, died after hitting a pedestrian with his motorcycle on Friday evening. According to the police, Kalyan was going on his motorcycle when he hit a woman who was crossing the road.

“After hitting the woman, Kalyan lost control over his motorcycle and crashed into the wall of a temple before falling on the road. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” the Bowenpally police said.

Cases were registered and investigation is on in both cases.

