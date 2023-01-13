| Two Bizmen From Ap Held For Duping Dairy Farmers In Mancherial

Two bizmen from AP held for duping dairy farmers in Mancherial

Various documents, fake ID cards, a computer, receipts of deposits and bank passbooks were recovered from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A businessman and a woman from Andhra Pradesh were arrested on charges of duping farmers promising to supply cattle at subsidized prices and claiming to be a partner of a dairy.

Various documents, fake ID cards, a computer, receipts of deposits and bank passbooks were recovered from them.

Briefing reporters here on Friday, DCP Akhil Mahajan said that the arrested persons were Kandimalla Adi Narayana alias Hari of Choutupalem village in Prakasam district and his cousin Bodapati Shejal alias Nandini, a business woman of Gangavaram village in Anantapur district.

Some more partners of the dairy are absconding. They were detained when moving suspiciously in Bellampalli on Friday.

On being interrogated, Adi Narayana confessed to collecting Rs 21 lakh from 18 farmers by promising to provide cattle and Rs 7.08 lakh from 708 farmers towards membership in his non-existent Origin Dairy in August.

He lured the farmers by promising to offer 65 percent of subsidy if they invested 35 percent of the cost of a unit. He had also promised to set up a dairy centre in Bellampalli at a cost of Rs 5 crore and that he had appointed Chillarapu Santosh and Kummari Posham as partners of the dairy.

The DCP said that farmers realized the cheating when he did not deliver cattle and approached the police.

He informed that Adi Narayana was already involved in cheating cases in in Attili, Gudivada, Punjagutta and Madapuram. Special teams were formed to nab other partners of the dairy.

Akhil commended Bellampalli ACP Adla Mahesh, Rural Inspector K Babu Rao, Sub-Inspectors Rajashekhar, Anjaneyulu and Rajashekhar for arresting the two.