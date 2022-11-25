Two chain snatchers held in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Mansoor Ahmed Abrar from Singareni Colony and Mohd.Sadiq from Champapet.

Hyderabad: The South Zone police have arrested two chain snatchers involved in a series of offences in Chatrinaka and Shahalibanda, on Friday. Police recovered gold, two bikes and eight mobile phones, altogether worth Rs.6 lakh.

Police said Abrar was involved in similar cases earlier and was jailed too. After being released from the prison, he along with Sadiq, continued committing chain snatchings at various places in the zone.

Together, they were involved in cases in Chatrinaka, Shahalibanda, Saidabad, Mailardevpally and Meerpet.

Officials said proposals will be sent to the city police commissioner to detain them under the Preventive Detention Act.