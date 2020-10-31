Two commit suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

A 28 year-old man hanged himself to death due to family issues at Maheshwaram on Friday night

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman who reportedly slipped into depression following the death of her fiancé, hanged herself to death at LB Nagar on Friday night.

According to the police, S Sushita (20) a resident of Nagole and a native of Maharashtra met Kalyan of LB Nagar few months back over social media platform Facebook and developed friendship. In August, Kalyan and Sushita got engaged and their marriage was fixed in the month of September.

However, a few days prior to the marriage, Kalyan got electrocuted resulting in his death. Following his death Sushita slipped into depression and on Friday night hanged herself to death at a room in her hostel in LB Nagar. A case is registered and investigation taken up.

In a separate case, a 28 year-old man hanged himself to death due to family issues at Maheshwaram on Friday night.

S Ravinder worked as labourer and lived at Maheshwaram village in Ranga Reddy district. Few weeks ago his wife along with children left the house following frequent quarrels between them over household issues. To the dismay of Ravinder, two days ago one of his child died due to ill-health while staying with his mother.

“Ravinder slipped into depression over it and hanged himself to the ceiling in his house on Friday night,” said the Maheshwaram police.

A case is registered and investigation taken up.

