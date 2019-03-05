Two cricket bookies held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two bookies accepting cricket betting from punters directly and over phone for the on-going One Day International match between India and Australia played in Nagpur, at Old Bowenpally here on Tuesday.

The arrested bookies, Saraf Jitendar alias Jittu and J Yashwanth, were identified habitual punters and accepted betting using Cricket Mazza.com mobile application.

Police said the bookies received match updates through the cricket app and they placed betting on every ball in an over. They were collecting betting amounts from a total of 20 punters.

Jittu was earlier arrested by the Ramgopalpet police on a similar offence in 2017.