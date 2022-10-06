Two dead in road accident in Nizamabad

Published Date - 09:13 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Nizamabad: Two men died on the spot in a head-on collision between motorbikes that took place on National Highway 44 under Dichpally police station limits in Nizamabad district on Thursday. The two were identified as K Swamy(55) and Ajay(22).

According to reports, the two were travelling on separate bikes on NH 44 at high speed and when they reached near CMC college, Dichpally, Ajay lost control of the bike and hit Swamy’s bike coming from the opposite direction. Both suffered head injuries and died on the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

