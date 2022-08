Two die in accident in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Two died in a road accident at Samudrala in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Two persons died in a road accident when a car knocked down a two-wheeler at Samudrala of Koheda Mandal on Siddipet-Hanamkonda road on Wednesday.

The victims were Lingala Balaiah (52) and Ragati Raju (42) of Bathulavani Pally in Koheda Mandal. The death was instant for them as they sustained multiple injuries. A case was registered.