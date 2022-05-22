| Two Die In Road Accident In Karimnagar 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Karimnagar: Two persons died in a road accident that took place near Keshapatnam of Shankarapatnam mandal on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred when the speeding car hit a roadside tree on Warangal-Karimnagar main road.

Nagunuri Ajit Kumar and Gavideperu Praveen Kumar, who were traveling in the car, died on the spot.

According to police, residents of Sitarampur of Karimnagar town, the duo went to Warangal and met with an accident while returning to Karimnagar. When they reached the spot, the driver lost control over the steering and hit a roadside tree.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Bodies have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

