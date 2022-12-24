Two died, three injured as car runs over sanitation workers in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:33 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Medak: Two women sanitation workers of Medak Municipality died as a speeding car ran over them at an Indian Oil Petrol bunk in the early hours of Saturday.

Three others including two women working in the petrol bunk have sustained serious injuries. According to DSP Medak Saidulu, the three women workers of Medak Municipality were heading to work. When they neared the petrol bunk, a speeding car ran over them and two women workers of the petrol bunk.

While one of them Narsamma (43) died on the spot, another worker Yadamma (46) died in Government Hospital Medak while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to Government Hospital. As the condition of one of the workers turned critical, she was taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The car driver has been detained.