Two drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

The police seized a small quantity of cocaine from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers Mohit Agarwal (30) and Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy (59) who were absconding in a drug related case of Ramgopalpet police station were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) team on Monday. The police seized a small quantity of cocaine from them.

According to the police, Mohit organizes parties at pubs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru and maintains a good relationship with owners of pubs. He allegedly has links with about 50 drug peddlers and consumers. He regularly visits Goa and attends parties and also supplies cocaine to his customers.

Kishore Reddy is a businessman and is into road construction activity and he supplies drugs to his friends whenever he holds parties in private guest houses. He is linked to Edwin, who was previously arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with drug racket, the police added.

Both of them were produced before the court and remanded.