Two end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Two persons died, allegedly by suicide, in separate incidents in Banjara Hills on Monday night.

In one incident, a homemaker, Sunita P (37) allegedly ended her life by hanging in her house in Indira Nagar, police said. Sunita married Papaiah ten years ago but the couple eventually began living separately. On Monday night, she hanged herself to the ceiling in her house using a rope. Her relatives who saw the body alerted the Banjara Hills police, who shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy. Relatives told the police that Sunita was facing financial problems and could have ended her life due to that.

In another case, a cab driver died, reportedly after consuming a poisonous substance, in his house near Road No 3 in Banjara Hills. According to the police, Praveen Kumar was facing financial issues and might have ended his life due to it. A case was registered and investigation is on.

