Two facilitation centres for postal ballot voting in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hanamkonda: The electoral process in the district has witnessed the initiation of postal ballot voting, facilitating government employees, police personnel, and emergency service workers to exercise their franchise. Two facilitation centres, positioned in Warangal West and Parkal constituencies in the district, have been established for this purpose.

Voters who applied via Form 12 are currently participating in the voting process at the office of the Returning Officer in Hanamkonda, specifically in reference to the Warangal West Constituency. Simultaneously, government employees, police, and emergency service personnel are engaging in their voting rights through the postal ballot system at the facilitation centre situated in the Tahsildar office in Parkal, according to the District Election Officer and Collector Sikta Patnaik.

A total of 1468 government employees have exercised their right to vote through the postal ballot, utilising these centres.

In light of this ongoing process, the Collector emphasised the significance of participation among government employees, police, and emergency service workers. She urged them to make use of Form 12 to apply for postal ballots and take advantage of this opportunity to vote, underscoring the deadline for submissions until the 29th of this month.